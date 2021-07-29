Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,603 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,259,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,598,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $138.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

