Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 486,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

