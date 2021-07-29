Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 104.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 591,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,777,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after acquiring an additional 523,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 446,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APAM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday. lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

