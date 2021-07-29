Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 158.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of SelectQuote worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,790,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLQT opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

