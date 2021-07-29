Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,310 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.22. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.