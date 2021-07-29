Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 168.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 55,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.63.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

