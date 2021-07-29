Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $227.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.00. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

