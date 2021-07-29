Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,631 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of The RealReal worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,191. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

