CUE Protocol (CUE) Achieves Market Cap of $265,933.69

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 38.1% against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.91 or 0.00088108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $265,933.69 and $8,777.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

