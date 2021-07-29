Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.44. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 19,151 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.23.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 69,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

