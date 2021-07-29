Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 1.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Cummins worth $49,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.95.

CMI traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $231.85. 20,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.93 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

