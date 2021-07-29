Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after buying an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $232.49. 23,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,209. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.93 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.95.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.