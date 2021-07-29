Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cummins by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 861,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,636,000 after buying an additional 100,780 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.95.

Shares of CMI opened at $232.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.93 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

