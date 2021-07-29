Curecoin (CURE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $59.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00355445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,173,425 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

