Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.37, but opened at $36.00. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 841 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBI. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

