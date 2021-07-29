CUTcoin Price Up 30.5% Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $26.70 million and approximately $640.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00031194 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00214034 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00031294 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 146,567,277 coins and its circulating supply is 142,567,277 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

