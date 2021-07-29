Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.26

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.26 and last traded at $52.26, with a volume of 3780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $924.69 million, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

