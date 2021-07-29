CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. CyberOptics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded up $4.88 on Thursday, hitting $45.30. 262,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,020. The firm has a market cap of $330.64 million, a PE ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

