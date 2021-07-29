CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. CyrusOne updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.950-$4.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,662. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

