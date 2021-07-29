Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CYTK opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,218. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cytokinetics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

