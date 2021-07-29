D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 27,245 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,245 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,283,000 after buying an additional 66,543 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,726,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after buying an additional 367,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ares Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,902,000 after buying an additional 135,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

