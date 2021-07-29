D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 58,604 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,604 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 726.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.69. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

