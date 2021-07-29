D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,959 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.37% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $402.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.09.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

