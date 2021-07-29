D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 20,441 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.43% of B. Riley Financial worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $1,346,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $66.83 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

