D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 269,331 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.08% of AnaptysBio worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25,206 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $660.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.06. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

