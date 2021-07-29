D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 178.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,634 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.42. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

