D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,705 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of Medallia worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,902 shares of company stock worth $11,370,778. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. decreased their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Medallia stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.