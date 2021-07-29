D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 148,186 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,186 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.35% of Yext worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Yext by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Yext by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 21,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,866,038.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,086 shares of company stock worth $2,226,301. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

