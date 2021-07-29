D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 160,942 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,942 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.32% of Adtalem Global Education worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,396,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.48 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

