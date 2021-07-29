D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 45,879 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,879 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of The Bancorp worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 114,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.41.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

