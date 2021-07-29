D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $6.55 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Upstart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $121.79 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.82.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

