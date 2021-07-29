DA Davidson Weighs in on IDEX Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $219.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.