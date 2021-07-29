Daimler (ETR:DAI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €75.06 ($88.31). Daimler shares last traded at €74.01 ($87.07), with a volume of 2,366,891 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.64 ($107.82).

Get Daimler alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €76.05.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.