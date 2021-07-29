Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DTRC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 12,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,864. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dakota Territory Resource has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00.

Get Dakota Territory Resource alerts:

In other Dakota Territory Resource news, insider Richard Lynn Bachman sold 999,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $759,999.24.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Territory Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Territory Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.