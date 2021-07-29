Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Down 8.1%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.06. 40,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,561,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of -1.27.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

