DAOBet (BET) Trading 33.4% Higher Over Last Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $350,549.21 and $2.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,795.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $535.13 or 0.01344715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00344984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00071165 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

