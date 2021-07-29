DAOstack (GEN) Hits Market Cap of $3.70 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $176,056.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,826.02 or 0.99842155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00029148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000701 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012365 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

