Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 29th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $15,871.72 and $25.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001034 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00040764 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036331 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

