Datadog (DDOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DDOG opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.73. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -796.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total value of $826,875.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 478,049 shares of company stock valued at $41,962,727 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

