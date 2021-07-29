Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Datadog by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,542,000 after purchasing an additional 328,092 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Datadog by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG opened at $111.45 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -796.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $9,654,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,049 shares of company stock valued at $41,962,727. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.