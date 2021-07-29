Datamine FLUX (FLUX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,919.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $193,990.49 and approximately $4,919.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 630,020 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

