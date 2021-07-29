Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires 5,000 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Match Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 735,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,640 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Match Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Match Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH stock opened at $163.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.21. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

