Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

