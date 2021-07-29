Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $6.05 Million in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,054,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth about $18,433,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth about $12,643,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth about $11,976,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth about $9,528,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth about $8,585,000.

Shares of COLIU stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Colicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

