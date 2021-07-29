Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 204,185 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,185 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $51.57 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

