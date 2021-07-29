Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.450-$15.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.01 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $406.69. The stock had a trading volume of 326,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,874. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.21. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $414.55.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $380.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.