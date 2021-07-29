Deeper Network (DPR) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.56 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $59.16 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 86.4% higher against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00100392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00123772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,987.21 or 0.99993116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00790173 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

