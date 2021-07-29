DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $2,012.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00040764 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036331 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,540,205 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.