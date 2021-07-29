DeFiner Price Reaches $0.29 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. DeFiner has a market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $261,064.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00047212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.40 or 0.00758210 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

