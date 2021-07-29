Delta Apparel (DLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. On average, analysts expect Delta Apparel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $31.29 on Thursday. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.25 million, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

